Insider Selling: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Director Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $49,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,143,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Paresky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $62,266,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $980.33 million, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.34 million. Research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

