Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,025,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at $200,607,946.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.
Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $8.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.
