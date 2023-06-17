Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CEO Sells 89,030 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

LECO stock opened at $195.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $197.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.