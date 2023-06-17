Insider Selling: Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Insider Sells 1,175,000 Shares of Stock

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU – Get Rating) insider Trevor Scott sold 1,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.00 ($8.78), for a total transaction of A$15,275,000.00 ($10,320,945.95).
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Neuren Pharmaceuticals
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.
