Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Major Shareholder Sells 3,440,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,158,814.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $386,066,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth $42,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 887,008 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.