Insider Selling: Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Rating) insider John Mactaggart sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.65 ($10.57), for a total transaction of A$31,300,000.00 ($21,148,648.65).

Technology One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Technology One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Technology One’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Technology One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Technology One

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

