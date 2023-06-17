Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

