Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $269,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.