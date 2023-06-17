Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

CMI opened at $235.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.