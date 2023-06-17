Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %
CMI opened at $235.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
