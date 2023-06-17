Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $265,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Oracle stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

