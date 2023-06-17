Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 486,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GS opened at $338.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

