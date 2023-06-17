Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $760,651,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $9,051,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $144.01 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.