Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,352,798 shares of company stock valued at $119,376,997. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

