Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.37

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.37 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 50.10 ($0.63). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.66), with a volume of 36,135 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of £30.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.37.

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

