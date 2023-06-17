International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.01

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.01 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.46). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 26,916 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
International Personal Finance Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £258.85 million, a P/E ratio of 462.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Personal Finance
International Personal Finance Company Profile
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.
See Also
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.