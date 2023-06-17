International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.01

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.01 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.46). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 26,916 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £258.85 million, a P/E ratio of 462.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In other news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £21,560 ($26,976.98). In other International Personal Finance news, insider Aileen Wallace purchased 21,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £21,657.43 ($27,098.89). Also, insider Gary Thompson acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £21,560 ($26,976.98). Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

