International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $36,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,347.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $154,910. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
International Seaways Stock Performance
INSW opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. Research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.16%.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
