International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $36,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,347.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $154,910. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSW opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.03. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. Research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

