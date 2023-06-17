Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Sells $3,656,250.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

ISRG opened at $329.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

