Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Stake Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after buying an additional 1,597,466 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 7,400,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after buying an additional 797,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 671,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $3.76 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

