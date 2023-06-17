Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.88

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.88 and traded as low as $9.56. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 123,082 shares trading hands.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

