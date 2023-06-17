Investors Buy Large Volume of Vertiv Call Options (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,405 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 206% compared to the average volume of 2,095 call options.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.3 %

VRT opened at $22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,415,164 shares of company stock worth $28,505,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

