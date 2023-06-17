Investors Purchase High Volume of Humana Call Options (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,791 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,552 call options.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $445.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.57 and its 200 day moving average is $506.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a twelve month low of $422.62 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

