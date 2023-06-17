Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 17,978 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 206% compared to the typical volume of 5,866 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

DD stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.