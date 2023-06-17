Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,006 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,739% compared to the average volume of 544 call options.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. StockNews.com raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, Director William Young acquired 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $434,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,400 shares of company stock worth $461,826. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

