Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52). Approximately 334,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 223,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.94) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of £79.28 million, a PE ratio of -143.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

