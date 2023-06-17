IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.20

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05). IOG shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 9,127,171 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £21.53 million, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.20.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

