IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of IQVIA worth $61,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $216.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

