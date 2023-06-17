IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $216.02 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

