iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.86

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.86 and traded as high as $83.22. iShares Global Materials ETF shares last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 5,480 shares.

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $335.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Materials ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 111.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.