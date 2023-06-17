iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 15th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Agilis Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IFGL opened at $20.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

