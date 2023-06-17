iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IMCG stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $61.34.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

