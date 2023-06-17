iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 468,828 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFG opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

