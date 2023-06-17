Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Isoray

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isoray stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Isoray as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

