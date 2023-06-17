IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 1.4%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. 20,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 26,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 16.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 481.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

