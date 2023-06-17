IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 1.4%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. 20,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 26,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
IT Tech Packaging Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 16.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IT Tech Packaging Company Profile
IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.
