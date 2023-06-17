Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.91 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

