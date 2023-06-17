ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITVGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 94 ($1.18).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 70.64 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 642.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.22. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £2,719.92 ($3,403.30). In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 68,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01), for a total value of £55,197.45 ($69,065.88). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £2,719.92 ($3,403.30). 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

