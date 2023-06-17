J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.80

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and traded as high as $49.33. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 1,177 shares traded.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MAYS Get Rating ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of J.W. Mays worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. J.W. Mays, Inc was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

