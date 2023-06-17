Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 50

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 50 ($0.63) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jadestone Energy Price Performance

Shares of Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.48) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.05. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £206.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,910.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jadestone Energy

In other news, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley bought 160,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £78,400 ($98,098.10). In related news, insider David Loren Neuhauser purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($62,562.56). Also, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £78,400 ($98,098.10). Insiders bought 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,000 over the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.