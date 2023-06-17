Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 13.3% in May

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Up 2.8 %

JAPSY stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

About Japan Airlines

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.