Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 13.3% in May

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Japan Airlines Trading Up 2.8 %
JAPSY stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.
About Japan Airlines
