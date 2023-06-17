Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers interface for healthcare; display devices for medical fields, such as mammography, PACS, Surgical monitor, ultrasonograph and X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; high resolution display devices and VR systems for laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery and surgery training; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive applications, including car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor, as well as mobile applications comprising smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; color OLED display modules for a wearable applications, including fashion/sports watches, healthcare equipment, action cameras, and mobile GPS navigators; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

