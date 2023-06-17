Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JUGG opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 47.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.