Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 5,236,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,563,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,131,975.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,170 shares of company stock worth $1,202,584. Insiders own 49.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

