John W. Ketchum Buys 13,600 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

