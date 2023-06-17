John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Up 3.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.46. 105,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 267,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -817.65%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $2,238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $93,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

