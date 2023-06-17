John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $32.04, but opened at $33.03. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 724 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,679,000.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.65 and a beta of 0.91.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.