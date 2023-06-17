John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Buys 3,237 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp purchased 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £4,208.10 ($5,265.39).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, David Kemp sold 14,883 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69), for a total value of £20,092.05 ($25,140.20).

On Thursday, April 20th, David Kemp acquired 1,871 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,228.46 ($5,290.87).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.63) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £902.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 102.05 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 228.66 ($2.86).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 237 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.63).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

