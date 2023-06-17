John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $203.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.25.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Price Performance

WDGJF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.