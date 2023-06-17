Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.83

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.83 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.41). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.39), with a volume of 685,883 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £468.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,585.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.83.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

