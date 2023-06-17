JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $722.06

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 722.06 ($9.03) and traded as high as GBX 757 ($9.47). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 753 ($9.42), with a volume of 288,789 shares.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,017.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 722.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 708.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -945.95%.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

