JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 6,700

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($81.33) to GBX 6,700 ($83.83) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($55.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.07) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.59) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($78.83) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,022.86 ($75.36).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,404 ($67.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a one year low of GBX 3,269 ($40.90) and a one year high of GBX 6,012 ($75.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,882.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,841.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,038.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,404.18%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

