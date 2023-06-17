JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Shares Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 468.50 ($5.86) and last traded at GBX 464.90 ($5.82). 3,384,888 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 704,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463.50 ($5.80).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 459.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.24. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,133.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,146.34%.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

In related news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 7,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £33,557 ($41,988.24). Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

